Martial recovery from knee injury looks good, says Man Utd boss Solskjaer

The French striker has been missing since March after sustaining the injury while on international duty

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Anthony Martial is recovering from a knee injury but has not yet resumed training with his Manchester United team-mates.

Martial has been out of action since he sustained the injury while on international duty with France in March.

The striker missed the end of United's 2020-21 season as well as France's Euro 2020 campaign because of the injury.

What has been said?

But Solskjaer has said the 25-year-old is on his way back as the Red Devils prepare for the new season.

The coach told the club's website : "Anthony Martial has also joined us, but he’s not joined the team training yet. He’s recovering from the knee injury and that looks good."

How did Martial perform last season?

Martial contributed four goals and three assists to United's Premier League campaign last season.

The France international featured 22 times in the English top flight as his side finished second to Manchester City.

He also netted twice and set up another one in the Champions League group stage before the Red Devils dropped into the Europa League.

What next for Man Utd?

United's preparation for the new season continues on Wednesday when they host Brentford in a friendly.

They will then take on Preston in another friendly on Saturday before rounding off their pre-season preparations with a game against Everton.

A week later they will welcome Leeds to Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14 for their opening Premier League fixture of the season.

