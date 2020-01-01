‘Martial, Rashford & Greenwood will spend many years at Man Utd’ – Cole backing front three to deliver trophies

The former Red Devils frontman believes faith should be shown in a collection of promising attackers that have shown they can deliver the goods

Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford will spend “many years” together at , says Andy Cole, with the trio being backed to deliver silverware at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils pieced together a new-look attacking unit in 2019-20 and saw that faith rewarded with 62 goals across all competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s front line is now considered to sit alongside some of the very best in the business – including Liverpool’s title-winning Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino trident.

Cole forms part of an ever-growing fan base when it comes to United’s goal-getters and believes the potential is there for long-term success to be enjoyed by a youthful group of forwards.

The former Red Devils striker told the club’s official website: “They’re all young and energetic and have got good pace and can score goals.

“I can see them being at Manchester United for many years and hopefully with those guys contributing more goals, and from wide areas, then hopefully, this season, we’ll be up there trying to win some silverware.”

Cole knows all about the pressure of plundering goals for United, having delivered 121 himself during a memorable spell at Old Trafford – forming a prolific partnership with Dwight Yorke along the way.

He was very much a finisher, which Solskjaer is hoping that current No.9 Martial will become, but the former international was also a selfless team player.

Rashford and Co. boast similar qualities in the present, with collective success only possible if every individual is pulling in the same direction.

Cole added: “If you have the opportunity to score goals and contribute towards the team and help your team-mates out, then do it.

“Being at Manchester United, you’ve got to be a team player. It’s not all about you as an individual scoring as many goals as possible, you’ve all got to muck in.

“They [the relationships] are key. And those three look like they have a very good relationship off the pitch as well.

“On the pitch is where it counts. You touched on me and Dwight there - that came from the heavens that partnership.

“I enjoy watching the boys playing up front now, they all look like they enjoy it and they look like they’re very close-knit when they play together now which is great to see.”

United, who are setting ambitious targets for 2020-21, will open their new campaign when taking in a home date with Crystal Palace on September 19.