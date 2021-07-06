Marseille sign Arsenal midfielder Guendouzi on season-long loan

The French midfielder will spend the 2021-22 campaign in Ligue 1, with the option to make the deal permanent next summer

Marseille have signed Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi on a season-long loan with the option to buy.

Guendouzi, who joined the Gunners from Lorient in 2018 but spent the 2020-21 campaign out on loan at Hertha Berlin, confirmed he was leaving the north London club in a social media post on Monday.

He made 82 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring once.

What was said?

A statement on Marseille's website confirming the deal read: "Mattoo Guendouzi has signed up with Olympique de Marseille for a one-year loan with option to buy.

"Guendouzi is a modern midfielder, technically strong and with good passing quality.

"A player of character, he has a good vision of the game. These qualities he will undoubtedly be able to share with the Olympic Marseille team."

How much did Marseille pay for Guendouzi?

As reported by Goal last week, Marseille will pay a fee of £850k to take Guendouzi on loan for the coming season.

The French side will then pay around £9m ($12m) to turn the move permanent in the summer of 2022.

In all, Arsenal will receive around £10m ($14m) for the France U-21 international.

The bigger picture

Guendouzi was a regular in the Arsenal side under Unai Emery, but found himself increasingly out of favour following the appointment of Mikel Arteta in December 2019.

He was dropped from the side during the restart last summer after an incident involving Brighton's Neal Maupay, with his manager later making it clear he was unhappy with the player's attitude.

He would never play for the Gunners again, having been loaned out to Hertha Berlin for the 2020-21 campaign, and on Monday confirmed he was leaving Emirates Stadium after three years.

More to follow.