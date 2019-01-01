'We were the better team from first minute' - Silva hails Everton rout of Man Utd

The Red Devils were blown away at Goodison Park, much to the delight of the Toffees boss

Marco Silva hailed as the "best team on the pitch since the first minute" in Sunday's 4-0 rout of .

The Toffees were in sublime form to sweep aside a sorry Red Devils side at Goodison Park, with Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott all on target.

It marked 's biggest win over United in the Premier League and boss Silva was thrilled with the all-round display.

"It was a very good performance, we were the best team on the pitch since the first minute," he told a post-match news conference.

"We had good moments also, good moments of football, quality, we were a solid team without the ball.

"Even with the early goal we scored we kept pressing them high, never gave them the chance to feel comfortable on the pitch.

"In this way you can keep clean sheets against these kind of teams and make them feel so uncomfortable on the pitch and give a quiet afternoon for our goalkeeper."

Everton held a poor record against the Premier League's 'big six' sides before beating 2-0 at Goodison Park last month.

Victories over and United have subsequently followed and Silva says the onus is on ensuring such wins become the norm.

"It's not about next [season], we have to keep looking for this season, we have our goal to achieve," he added when asked what the win will do for confidence next term.

"Since the first day we have changed nothing about our goal, we have to keep fighting to prove our quality every single match.

"Before Chelsea we didn't win our last 26 versus this type of team, I said to you here in this press conference when you ask what this means – the first thing I said was we have to do everything again to make sure we are not many [games without a win again] against these teams.

"It's important for us to keep this run, finish the season in a good spot, it will be very good for us to prepare next season but we have too many things to keep fighting for in this season to start talking about the next."

The result saw Everton climb to seventh in the table, having finished eighth last season.