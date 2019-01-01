Marc Overmars: Hakim Ziyech will leave Ajax in summer

The Morocco international’s impressive performances for the Sons of the Gods have seen him linked to several European clubs

Amsterdam sporting director Marc Overmars has announced that their star winger Hakim Ziyech will be allowed to leave the club when the transfer window opens in the summer.

The forward has been outstanding for the Sons of the Gods this season and recently won the club’s Player of the Season.

The 26-year-old scored 21 goals and provided 24 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions this season, including five goals in the .

On the back of the impressive performances, he has been linked with German side and Premier League clubs , and .

Having promised him at the beginning of the season to let him go when a top club makes an offer for him, Overmars has vowed that Ajax will keep to the promise.

"He is in focus because of his achievements in the Champions League,” Overmars told the Dutch De Telegraaf newspaper.

“Many big clubs are buzzing around him. We promised Hakim that we would agree if there is a good transfer,"

Ziyech helped Ajax win the Eredivisie title and the Dutch Cup, and played a big role as the club reached the semi-final of the Champions League.

The forward will be expected to impress for in the 2019 in , slated to commence on June 21.

The Atlas Lions are in Group D along with , and Namibia.