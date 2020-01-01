Manzoor, Shahrom defend reserve teams' participation in Premier League

Reserve teams have a place in Malaysia's second tier, noted two individuals who will be taking part in the competition this year.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Although many critics have expressed their displeasure towards the proliferation of reserve teams in Malaysia's second tier, the Premier League, two individuals who will compete in it in 2020 have spoken in support of the teams.

Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) II and FC II have taken part in the competition for years, and in 2020 they will be joined by and 's newly-established reserve sides, increasing the number of second teams in the twelve-team division to four.

But according to Pulau Pinang head coach Manzoor Azwira and Negeri Sembilan defender Shahrom Kalam, the feeder teams are formidable in the competition.

"We've never thought of taking advantage of the chance to secure promotion due to the fact that these teams cannot be promoted, because we are aiming for a top two finish. It's a matter of pride for us.

"Many are not aware that these reserve teams play with minimal pressure and they are supported by their first team, in effect it's teams like us who are playing under more pressure to win.

"Maybe the Premier League doesn't get as much attention, but we've taken on JDT II when they fielded Super League-level players such as Dominic Tan, Haziq Nadzli and Naxto Insa, which made the matches tough," he explained.

New Negeri signing Shahrom meanwhile is aware of what these teams can do, from his time in the second tier with the now-defunct Felcra FC in 2018.

"I disagree with the opinion that the Premier League will become less competitive this season. During my time at Felcra, teams like JDT II for example were strong and made life difficult for us.

"They have quality players, and there is no easy way out for teams like Negeri because everyone wants to win matches," explained the 34-year old defender.

