'Many things can happen' - Sporting unsure over Fernandes' future with Real Madrid circling

Sporting's star player could still be set to leave the club in the coming days with Real Madrid targeting the attacker

manager Marcel Keizer is hoping star captain Bruno Fernandes will remain with the club once the transfer window closes but concedes it could be outside of their control.

Fernandes has been linked with a move away throughout the window and the international recently revealed he agreed to join Tottenham only for Sporting to block the transfer.

The 24-year-old was also strongly linked to , while he has since emerged as a target for Real Madrid prior to Monday's deadline.

Keizer was asked about Fernandes' future following Saturday's shock loss to Rio Ave and admits it's become a waiting game with deadline day approaching.

"We have to wait until Monday. Hopefully he will stay," Keizer said.

"Many things can happen. We are not in a position to be able to decide."

Fernandes – who netted 20 goals and supplied 13 assists in the Primeira Liga last season – scored in the 3-2 defeat to Rio Ave in Lisbon.

international and former defender Sebastian Coates conceded three penalties and was sent off as Sporting crashed to their first league defeat of the campaign.

Filipe Augusto converted a sixth-minute penalty following Coates' foul before Sporting hit back through Fernandes and Luiz Phellype, who put the hosts ahead eight minutes into the second half.

However, Coates gave away two penalties during the final four minutes and was subsequently sent off for a second yellow card as Rio Ave emerged triumphant.

"I have no opinion, the referee decided and I can do nothing," Keizer said when asked about the three penalties.

"I only have an opinion about my team. We didn't play enough. If we had had more ball after 2-1 it could have been different."

With the club reeling from a surprise defeat, they may need to prepare themselves for the loss of Fernandes with Fiorentina's sporting director Daniele Prade claiming he will be moving to Madrid in a deal worth €70 million.

Fernandes has been with Sporting since 2017 when he joined from with the attacker earning his first cap for Portugal not long after.