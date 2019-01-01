Mane scoops Liverpool Player of the Month award

The Senegal international was in a spectacular form for Jurgen Klopp’s men last month and has been rewarded for the displays

Sadio Mane has been announced as the winner of the Player of the Month award for November.

The 27-year-old was in a scintillating form last month scoring three goals, including his match-winner against , and provided one assist.

The international beat off competition from Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk to claim the individual accolade.

💫 S A D I O 💫



A boss November for our @StanChart Player of the Month 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OEzzNLtNOS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 6, 2019

Mane, who finished fourth in the 2019 Ballon d'Or awards, has expressed his delight to clinch the award.

“For sure I am happy to win it and, like I always said, I’m here trying to be my best all the time and it’s an honour for me,” he told the club’s website.

“It has been a great few weeks for me and my teammates so I think we just need to keep on going.

“I think the fans make everything so I want to thank everyone who voted for me. Big love for you guys!”

Mane has nine Premier League goals this season and will hope to continue his goalscoring form when Liverpool take on Bournemouth on Saturday.