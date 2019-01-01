Mane, Salah should find more joy in Mourinho's absence - Carragher on Manchester United game

The Red Devils have been 'exciting' since the Portuguese's departure and the 41-year-old believes it will afford the pair space to operate

legend Jamie Carragher believes that Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will benefit from a new philosophy, following the departure of Jose Mourinho.

On Sunday, both sides meet in a encounter and while previous similar outings against the Red Devils has brought less joy for the Reds dynamic duo, the absence of Mourinho's pragmatic approach will afford them spaces to do damage.

The Portuguese tactician was relieved of his Manchester United job due to a string of poor results, including their 3-1 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s men in December – his last game in charge – at Anfield.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has since taken over and helped the club win 11 of their last 13 games as they moved to the top-four spot.

The Norwegian gaffer has helped instil an exciting style of play into the Old Trafford outfit; one which has seen them score 30 goals in their last 13 games.

“The way they are setting up now, they’re really attacking, on the front foot, exciting to watch,” Carragher told Viasport, per DailyStar.

“Whenever Mourinho’s teams played against Liverpool at Old Trafford there was very little space for Mane and Salah, they always found it really difficult in the last couple of years.

“So maybe that might change, maybe a more open game.

“But Liverpool’s record is really poor at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson left so that is something that has to change.

“If Liverpool could get a result there they have a big week, then .

“But Manchester United is the real big one, that’s the one where Man City expect Liverpool to drop points. If they get three points there it will be a little body blow to .”

Mane and Salah have scored a combined 29 league goals this season and will look to help Liverpool claim the maximum points in the tie.