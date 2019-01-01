Mane reveals which former Liverpool player was his inspiration

The 27-year-old forward's career was inspired by another African legend who had a stint with the Reds

international Sadio Mane has named countryman and former player El-Hadji Diouf as an inspiration growing up.

Two-time African footballer of the year Diouf was on the books of Liverpool from 2002 to 2005, although the last year of his term with the club he spent on loan at Wanderers.



Diouf was an unpopular figure among the club's fans, after he went 13 months without a goal and picked up 13 yellow cards and a red card in that period. He was also at the centre of several off-the-field controversies.

Speaking to another former Red in Florent Sinama-Pongolle on Canal+, Mane replied in the affirmative when asked if he idolised his countrymen and ex-Liverpool players Salif Diao and Diouf.

"Yes of course. Especially the case with Diouf. I remember when I was still in the village living with my parents, I used to watch him," Mane noted.

"I believe he's one of the people who most inspired me to become a footballer. He's one of my favourite players."

Earlier, Diouf told FourFourTwo that he doesn't see Liverpool winning the Premier League this season.

“I don’t see them doing as well as they did last season," the 2002 finalist said.

"They had the chance to win the league title; they had it in their hands and then let it slip.

“They were seven points ahead around Christmas – how got it in the end beats my mind. As they say in , I think they bottled it.

“If you have only one defeat in a whole season, surely you can’t say that you didn’t win the league – so it’s hard for me to imagine them having such a similar season and coming out as champions.

“Manchester City will be the team to beat once again.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men were 2-1 victors at home to Hotspur on Sunday, maintaining their six-point lead at the top over reigning champions Manchester City.

They tackle in the fourth round of the League Cup on Wednesday evening.