Mane matches Fowler and McManaman as Liverpool beat Manchester City to FA Cup final

Two records tumbled for Sadio Mane as Liverpool silenced Manchester City 3-2 in Saturday’s English FA Cup semi-final showdown.

2+2 - Sadio Mané is the first Liverpool player to score twice in an FA Cup semi-final since Robbie Fowler against Aston Villa in 1996, while he’s the first to score a brace for the Reds at Wembley since Steve McManaman in the League Cup final against Bolton in 1995. Twofold. pic.twitter.com/G0ssxQkggv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 16, 2022

The Senegal international scored in each half to deny Pep Guardiola’s Citizens a place in the competition’s final.

In the process, he achieved feats accomplished by two Reds greats at Wembley.

First, he became the first Liverpool player to find the net twice in the competition’s semi-final since Robbie Fowler against Aston Villa in 1996.

In the game in question, the former England international found the net on two occasions as the Reds hit the Claret and Blue Army for three.

Roy Evans’ side failed to emerge as champions following a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United - with Eric Cantona’s last-gasp effort settling the classic.

Furthermore, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner is the first to score a brace for the Anfield club at Wembley since Steve McManaman in the League Cup final against Bolton in 1995.

Although Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva were on target for City, that could not propel them to restore parity.

After impressing for 85 minutes, the African star was replaced by Diogo Jota - whereas - Mohamed Salah played the full game alongside Mali prospect Ibrahima Konate.

30-year-old Mane boasts 18 goals in all the competitions he has featured in so far in the 2021-22 season.

Prior to this encounter, manager Jurgen Klopp had raved about his team’s form that will also see them compete for the Premier League title, and feature in the Champions League semi-final, having already lifted the League Cup earlier this year.

“Imagine we could have exactly the same for five years? That would be great, always in three semi-finals and winning nothing,” he told the club website.

Article continues below

“The world is not ready for this kind of success! It's true, it's great and actually, I'm really happy for the boys because in this club it's so difficult to do something that our fathers and grandfathers didn't do already.

“This specific thing, nobody did in this club, which is really special. But, yes, I know if that's the success this year then it will not be seen as such in the future.”

Unbeaten in their last eight matches, the Reds host Manchester United on Tuesday evening in a potential Premier League cracker.

For Guardiola’s Citizens who currently lead the English elite division, they would be aspiring to shake off the defeat when they face Brighton & Hove Albion on April 20.