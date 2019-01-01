Mane joins Gerrard and Salah in exclusive Liverpool goalscoring club

The Senegal star scored against former club Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday to further his Champions League goal tally

Sadio Mane has joined Steven Gerrard and Mohamed Salah in exclusive company as the winger scored the opening goal in the Reds' clash with Red Bull Salzburg.

Mane scored within the first nine minutes at Anfield on Wednesday, helping ease nerves after Liverpool slumped to defeat against in their European opener.

Playing against his former club, Mane combined effortlessly with Roberto Firmino, who slid the winger in for a first-time finish to give Liverpool the early lead in a thrilling 4-3 triumph.

The goal was Mane's 15th Champions League goal for Liverpool, and first European goal of the campaign, as he joined the likes of Gerrard and Salah in an exclusive club.

Mane, Salah and Gerrard are the only three Liverpool players to score 15 Champions League goals for Liverpool, with Salah two ahead of Mane on 17 after scoring later in the first half before scoring the eventual game-winner in the second.

However, the two current Liverpool stars continue to chase Gerrard's record of 21 goals for the club in Europe.

The international scored four goals en route to the Champions League title last season, including two goals against in the last16 and a goal against in the quarter-finals.