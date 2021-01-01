Mane admits to 'really, really tough time' during nine-game Premier League goal drought at Liverpool

The Senegalese forward was back on target in the Reds' 1-1 draw with Leeds and claims to have never doubted his ability to deliver

Sadio Mane admits to having endured a "really, really tough time" during a nine-game Premier League goal drought, but insists he never doubted his ability while facing some tough questions.

The Senegalese forward was back on target in the Reds' 1-1 draw away at Leeds United, with that effort representing a first in the English top-flight since netting against Tottenham on January 28.

Mane has found the going tough across all competitions this season, with 13 goals recorded in total, and has seen his future at Anfield speculated upon amid a collective dip in standards by the reigning champions that led to him being dropped for a recent meeting with Aston Villa.

What has been said?

"It’s a really, really tough time for me, we have to recognise that, but it’s part of football and I already know that so I’m dealing with it and trying to work as hard as I can to help the team more," Mane has told Liverpool's official website.

He added on the challenge of trying to rediscover a spark: "A few years ago I would maybe struggle a bit more but now I have more experience and know a bit more about football so I know what this kind of time is like.

"It’s my first time but, to be honest, I never doubt [myself]. I just try to be more positive than I’ve ever been, so that’s it."

Mane's record at Liverpool

Mane was taken to Anfield from Southampton during the summer of 2016.

A productive debut campaign on Merseyside delivered 13 goals, before an individual bar was raised considerably.

The 29-year-old has broken the 20-goal barrier in each of the last three seasons, with a share of the Premier League Golden Boot secured in 2018-19.

Those standards were expected to be maintained this term, with continental and domestic titles claimed with Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp's side have suffered a humbling fall from grace.

Mane still boasts 94 goals for the Reds through 212 appearances, but speculation regarding a potential switch to a suitor such as Real Madrid has resurfaced as change on and off the field at Anfield is mooted.

