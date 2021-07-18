Mandela Day 2021: Eto'o and Seedorf pay glowing tribute to ex-South Africa President

The football icons joined the rest of the world in celebrating the International Day set aside by the United Nations back in November 2009

Former Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o and former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf paid glowing tributes to former South Africa President Nelson Mandela.

The former footballers took to their social media pages to celebrate the late African leader on his posthumous birthday.

Mandela Day is an international day celebrated on the birthday of Mandela (July 18) annually.

He was renowned for his leadership traits across the continent before he died at the age of 95 on December 5, 2013.

Article continues below

“One of the biggest highlights of my life was meeting the late Nelson Mandela who has always inspired me to use my talents to help others, particularly disadvantaged youth through education, health and sport,” Eto’o wrote on Instagram.

“As Mandela Day 2021 draws to a close, remember there is still time to honour his legacy by giving 67 minutes of your time in service of others - symbolising the 67 years Mandela spent fighting for social justice.”

“Every day I look at this photo and remind myself what Nelson Mandela meant in my life. The energy I get from that smile. His legacy is in our hands now. Let’s keep it alive and move it forward to unite the world,” Seedorf wrote on his Instagram page.