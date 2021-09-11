Manchester United’s Ronaldo has ended GOAT debate – Ex-Nigeria star Olorundare

The Portugal superstar marked his return to Old Trafford with a brace as the Red Devils strolled past Steve Bruce’s Magpies on Saturday

The endless debate over who is the greater player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo "is over", according to ex-Nigeria international Dele Olorundare, who has described the Manchester United superstar as the "greatest ever".

The former Super Eagle made this statement following the Portugal international’s heroics against Newcastle United, where he scored two goals in the 4-1 triumph.



In the five-goal thriller against the Magpies, Ronaldo put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men ahead in the closing stages of the first half before completing his double two minutes after the hour mark thanks to an assist from Luke Shaw.

Buoyed by his awe-inspiring performance against the Magpies, the former Sunshine Stars and TKI Tavsanlı Linyitspor striker feels Ronaldo is the greatest of all time and not Paris Saint-Germain’s Messi.

“What a way to mark a return to Manchester United! Again, Ronaldo has shown that age is just a number in the beautiful game,” Olorundare told Goal.

“I feel his performance against Newcastle United has just put an end to the unending debate on who is greater between Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi. That is now over and it is crystal clear that the Portuguese legend is the greatest of all time.

“In addition, he has proven the naysayers wrong because I am very sure many people criticised manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for bringing him back to Old Trafford.

“When some of his contemporaries have hung their boots and possibly gone into coaching, at 36 it looked like he [Ronaldo] is just starting his football career.

“Trust me, he doesn’t look like he would retire any time soon because his strength and speed are just unbelievable.”

Thanks to this result, United occupy the summit of the English elite division log having accrued 10 points from four matches played so far.



Olorundare claims the Red Devils can win a record English top-flight diadem this season if Ronaldo keeps firing on all cylinders.

“Well, we can’t say they [Manchester United] will be crowned as champions this season because they defeated Newcastle United,” he continued.

“However, that is not a near-impossible task if Ronaldo keeps up with his rich scoring form.”