Manchester United’s Ighalo and Bailly to start on bench against Club Brugge

The Nigerian is set to start as a substitute against the Belgians at Jan Breydel Stadium

Odion Ighalo is on the bench for ’s clash against , with Anthony Martial given another chance to impress.

The ex- international made his Red Devils bow in the 2-0 triumph against at Stamford, where he nearly found the net in his few minutes on the pitch.

#MUFC XI v Club Brugge: Romero, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Mata, Pereira, Lingard, Martial — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) February 20, 2020

However, against the Belgians, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen to start Ighalo on the bench.

Victory for the English team over Philippe Clement’s men will put them in a good position to qualify for the Round of 16 ahead of the return leg.

In the same vein, Eric Bailly who earned rave reviews against Frank Lampard’s men will also be on the bench.