Manchester United set new club record after another Champions League win against PSG

The Red Devils reached a new mark after once again getting the job done against the odds in Paris

's victory against PSG in the has seen the club win 10 consecutive away games for the first time in their history.

A late winner from Marcus Rashford saw the Red Devils win 2-1 against the Parisians at the Parc des Princes - the scene of their famous Champions League win versus PSG in 2019.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have now won their last 10 matches on the road, dating back to the 2-1 extra-time win against in the on June 27.

Since Harry Maguire's 118th minute to sink the Canaries, United have beaten (three times), , , , Luton Town, and now PSG.

The victory against PSG was arguably the best performance of the Red Devils' streak, with United having more shots on target than PSG (six to five) despite only having 39 percent possession.

United enjoyed a stroke of fortune to open the scoring, with Bruno Fernandes seeing his penalty saved after Anthony Martial was fouled but converting the retake after VAR correctly ruled PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas had left his line early to block the first spot kick.

PSG came out all guns blazing the second half and eventually forced a deserved equaliser when Martial headed a corner into his own net 10 minutes after the restart.

But Solskjaer's team continued to dig in and started to create several chances on the break as PSG poured numbers forward looking for a winner.

Rashford provided the decisive moment in the match on 87 minutes, taking Paul Pogba's pass and rifling a low shot in off the post from outside the area.

10 - Manchester United have won 10 consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time in their history. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/ss5j9cD8oU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2020

"Of course it's a nice feeling," Rashford told BT Sport of his winning goal. "More importantly, we won the game.

"We're in a strong position now in the group but it's the first game. The concentration levels we showed today we have to take forward into the next game.



"For me, they were both opportunities to win the game. As a striker, in the game late on, that's the mentality. You might only get one chance. It gets us the three points.



"It's a good performance but also one where we have a lot to build on. I always believe in the team.

"As players it's important to believe in the system that the manager chooses to play. We did that fantastically. It was tough but we kept the intensity high. We had to defend very deep at times."