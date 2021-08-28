'Wow, he's home' - How did Manchester United players react to Cristiano Ronaldo's 'homecoming'?

From Bruno Fernandes to Marcus Rashford, here is how Manchester United players welcomed Ronaldo...

In what was one of the biggest moves in the ongoing summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United after a gap of 12 years, leaving Serie A giants Juventus. The Red Devils confirmed the news on Friday that they have agreed a deal to sign the 36-year-old star from the Bianconeri.

Ronaldo had earlier played at Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 before he moved to Real Madrid. In 2018, the Portuguese attacker joined Juventus but has ended his Turin stint after three years.

In a statement on their club website , United said: "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

"In his first spell for Manchester United, he scored 118 goals in 292 games. Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester."

The Manchester United fans, former players and the current crop of players were elated to the news of the superstar returning to Old Trafford. Players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire took to social media to express their joy.

How did the Manchester United players react to Ronaldo re-joining the Red Devils?

Marcus Rashford

Wow wow wow, he’s home 🤩♥️ @Cristiano — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) August 27, 2021

Jadon Sancho

SCARY HOURS! — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) August 27, 2021

Wondering why my phone is full of messages from people that haven't texted me in years... oh wait. 😂🔴💪💥 @ManUtd @Cristiano — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) August 27, 2021

How did England cricketers react to Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

England international cricketers Sam Billings and Liam Livingstone who also ply their trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals respectively were elated to see Ronaldo return to the Premier League.

Sam Billings

CR7 back home and Kent through to finals day! What a day!!!!!! 💥🙌🏼😍 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) August 27, 2021

