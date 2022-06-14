Manchester United join pursuit of Eriksen with midfielder available on a free transfer

The Denmark international is a free agent after seeing out his short-term deal at Brentford

Manchester United have joined the pursuit of Christian Eriksen as the out-of-contract midfielder weighs up his next move.

The Denmark international is a free agent after seeing out his short-term deal at Brentford.

New United manager Erik ten Hag has made midfield his priority area in his first transfer window at Old Trafford, with Frenkie de Jong his leading target.

What is the situation regarding Man Utd and Eriksen?

It is not clear if Ten Hag sees Eriksen as an alternative or a compliment to De Jong.

Talks have been held with his representatives, amid interest from Newcastle and Tottenham.

Brentford were also hopeful of signing the 30-year-old to a long-term deal after his successful spell there last season.

United tried to sign Eriksen when he left Tottenham in 2019 – but abandoned their interest after he made it clear he wanted to move to Inter Milan.

How many players will Man Utd sign this summer?

Ten Hag wants to make five signings this summer, with a forward and a right back also on his wanted list.

Midfield is the area most in need of address following the departures of out-of-contract Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.

Donny van de Beek will return from his loan at Everton, but Ten Hag has set his sights on even more ball-playing midfielders to implement his preferred system.

Eriksen represents a bargain – even if he could command high wages as a free agent.

Who else are Man Utd watching this summer?

Man Utd have already indicated that while they plan to be highly active in the market this summer, they will not overpay for targets as they have in the past.

They pulled out of the race to sign Darwin Nunez to avoid a bidding war with Liverpool, though it is believed a move to Anfield was always the striker’s first choice.

Man Utd have also warned Barcelona against trying to price De Jong out of a move – insisting they are ready to switch to alternative targets.

Meanwhile, long-term interest in Declan Rice is unlikely to see them table a formal bid with West Ham demanding around £150million for the England international.

Article continues below

Ten Hag is also looking at Inter’s Denzel Dumfries at right back, as well as Ajax pair Antony and Jurrien Timber as forward and central defensive options.

Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig is another player of interest in what will be a busy summer for Ten Hag.

Further Reading