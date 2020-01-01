Manchester United captain Maguire found guilty of assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery

The England international defender, 27, plans to appeal and maintains his innocence after being handed a suspended sentence following the incident

Harry Maguire says he will appeal after he was handed a 21 month and 10 day suspended prison sentence.

The captain was found guilty of charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery after an incident in Greece last week.

The defender, his brother Joe Maguire and their friend Christopher Sharman were all found guilty after a trial in Syros, Greece following an incident which happened in the early hours of Friday morning while Maguire was on holiday on the island of Mykonos with family and friends.

Greek Police claimed the three defendants were involved in an altercation with officers on the island and that bribery was attempted after they were taken to the police station.

It was heard the altercation which led to Maguire and two others being arrested started after an incident with another group, who they believed had injected his sister Daisy with a suspected ‘date rape’ drug.

Maguire pleaded not guilty to all charges and was represented by his lawyer Alexis Anagnostakis in the hearing on Tuesday as he was not required to be present in person.

His lawyer asked for the sentence to be postponed as the defence had not been given enough time to prepare but despite their requests the trail went ahead.

Following the sentence, Maguire maintains his innocence and is determined to clear his name.

In a statement the international said: “Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing.

“I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter - if anything myself, family and friends are the victims.”

Manchester United are standing by their captain and in a statement following his sentencing they were critical of the prosecution service who gave Maguire’s team little time to work on a defence.

“Manchester United notes the verdict of the Greek court today. Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence,” a club statement read.

“It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare. A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied.

“On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire’s legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date.”

Despite the charges hanging over the defender, England manager Gareth Southgate named the centre-back in his squad for the upcoming Nations League games against and .

“It is a decision that I could only take on the information that I have. I have spoken with Harry and I have the insight to the story which is different to what’s being reported. In these instances, I think you can only make decisions on the facts you are aware of. Clearly, if facts change further down the line then I have to review that decision,” Southgate said.

“But, I have a fantastic relationship with the boy, Harry has been an outstanding character for us and I have no reason to doubt what he is telling me. It is important that he knows he has my support at this moment.”