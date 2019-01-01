Manchester City would be 'crazy' to think about Premier League title - Guardiola

The Spanish coach has conceded his side can't get ahead of themselves as they attempt to gain ground on league leaders Liverpool

Pep Guardiola thinks it is "crazy" for to think about catching – although his declaration that the Premier League title race was over following his side's 4-1 victory at Burnley was laced with sarcasm.

City headed to Turf Moor on a run of one win in five matches across all competitions, but last season's domestic treble winners looked something like their old selves as a fine Gabriel Jesus double set up a commanding triumph.

Rodri's blistering strike from outside the area was the pick of the bunch and substitute Riyad Mahrez also got in on the act before Robbie Brady netted a late consolation for the hosts.

The result brought City back to within eight points of Premier League leaders Liverpool before Jurgen Klopp's men entertain in Wednesday's Merseyside derby.

Asked if City's performance showed they were not giving up on a title they have won in each of the past two seasons, Guardiola replied: "The title is over. What I read, nobody gives us a chance. It's done."

In a less acidic assessment at his post-match news conference, the former and boss added: "For the distance we have against Liverpool, it would be a little bit crazy to think about the title, honestly.

"We have to think about the derby, go game by game because it is not just the Premier League. There are other competitions, like and Carabao and .

"The important thing is to take this rhythm in our games for the next fixtures."



City were close to their sublime best at times, passing their opponents into submission either side of half-time.

Guardiola is keen to see them double down on that familiar style, one he feels has deserted them over recent weeks, with up next in Saturday's derby at the Etihad Stadium.

"I'm glad for the fact we passed the ball more than usual over the last games," he said.

"In the last games there is no regret, but the only [negative] feeling I have is the lack of more passes.

"We are built to have the ball and pass and pass and pass. Sometimes we start left and want to finish left and you have to move the ball more. That is the only way against a well-organised defence like .

"You have to find the spaces inside and outside. We did that really well."