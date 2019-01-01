Manchester City vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Wednesday's seven-goal thriller may have drawn the curtains on the Citizens' bid for a quadruple but they can exact immediate revenge on the visitors

After playing out not only one of the games of the season but one of the European ties of the century in their quarter-final second leg on Wednesday, and will lock horns again at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League.

With Pep Guardiola’s Citizens denied of a historic quadruple in a manic seven-goal thriller that saw Spurs progress to the semi-finals on the away goal rule, the hosts have a chance to exact immediate revenge in the race to defend their domestic crown.

With the already secured and an final date on the horizon, City can still complete a treble at home, but the evisceration of their continental dreams once more is a bitter pill to swallow.

With their first last four berth in Europe’s top competition secured for the first time since 1962, Mauricio Pochettino has already cemented his place in club history – but a second win in four days over their opponents would be a dream come true for the visitors.

Game Manchester City vs Tottenham Date Saturday, April 20 Time 12:30pm BST / 7:30pm EST Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Manchester City players Goalkeepers Ederson, Grimshaw, Muric Defenders Walker, Danilo, Laporte, Sandler, Garcia, Stones, Delph, Otamendi, Kompany, Mendy Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Fernandinho, De Bruyne Forwards Aguero, Jesus

After coming off the bench in defeat on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola will likely look to include the calming presence of Fernandinho in his starting line-up in response.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to remain sidelined out along with Claudio Bravo.

Potential Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Mendy; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Sane, Sterling, Aguero.

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Davies Midfielders Son, Wanyama, Eriksen, Lucas, Marsh, Skipp, Lamela, Alli Forwards Llorente

Victory came at a cost in midweek for Mauricio Pochettino, who looks set to add Moussa Sissoko.to his injury list after the influential midfielder was forced off.

Coupled with the absences of Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Serge Aurier, the problems remain concerning for the Spurs boss.

Potential Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Lamela, Wanyama; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Lucas

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester City are the heavy odds-on favourites to gain revenge and win the game according to bet365 , who price Guardiola's side at 1/4. Spurs are 9/1 to spring an upset and win while a draw is available at 5/1.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .

Match Preview

With their dreams of a famous quadruple in tatters , Manchester City could be forgiven for wanting to take time to regather their bearings and process how they have failed to overcome their European hurdles once again

Instead, they will dust themselves off for an immediate rematch with their continental vanquishers - and Premier League rivals - Tottenham Hotspur, as they return their attention squarely to securing a domestic treble instead.

Pep Guardiola's side welcome back Mauricio Pochettino's visitors to the Etihad Stadium merely four days after their seven-goal thriller produced one of the games of the season , in an absolutely madcap roller-coaster of a match from start to finish.

Raheem Sterling and Heung-min Son's early doubles, coupled with Bernardo Silva's 11th-minute effort, meant that City led 3-2 inside the first quarter of the game, yet it was to be the late drama that trumped all else thanks to two key VAR decisions.

Sergio Aguero looked to have put the hosts out in front at 4-2 when Fernando Llorente bundled the ball in to pull one back and level the aggregate scores, with video technology clearing him of a handball.

Then, Sterling sent the home crowd into the stratosphere with his injury-time strike, only for it to be chalked off a minute later for offside, to send Tottenham through to a first Champions League semi-final on away goals.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game , Guardiola lamented the decisions, stating: "I support VAR but maybe from one angle, Fernando Llorente's goal is [a] handball, [and] maybe from the referee's angle, it is not.

"It was cruel. The moment we celebrate and we are so close to the semi-finals. It is what it is."

Pochettino meanwhile saluted his injury-struck side , who are without the trio of Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Harry Winks, for their efforts in making history.

Article continues below

"I'm so happy. On this type of night, for this type of victory in the most important competition in the world," the Argentine stated .

"I can only feel proud about the effort of everyone. They are heroes. After what happened this season, all the circumstance, to be in the semi-finals of the Champions League, they deserve a lot of praise.

"They deserve everything, to live everything. One way you can describe this team is it is not about players and names. Always we keep the same spirit, ideas and philosophy."