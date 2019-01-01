Manchester City vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, squad news & FA Youth Cup final preview

The Merseyside outfit make the short trip to Manchester for the decider, which sees two of the most highly rated academy sides go head-to-head

The 2019 FA Youth Cup final sees and face off in what is, perhaps, a fitting conclusion in a season where the senior teams of both clubs are also fighting it out for Premier League glory.

City's 7,000-seater Academy Stadium is the venue for the decider, which takes place on Thursday, with each club setting out to win their first FA Youth Cup title in over a decade.

The Reds are three-time winners, but have not got their hands on the coveted trophy since 2007 and it is their first final since 2009.

City, meanwhile, last won the cup in 2008 and can potentially add a third title to their trophy cabinet after enduring heartache in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 editions.

This season will also see a change in format to the final, with just a single decider - which will go to extra-time and penalties if necessary - instead of the traditional two-legged format.

Game Liverpool U18 vs Manchester City U18 Date Thursday, April 25 Time 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed online via ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will available to watch live on TV on BT Sport 1 and it will be available to stream live online using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool U18 squad Goalkeepers Atherton, Jaros, B. Williams Defenders Boyes, Brookwell, Clayton, Hoever, Raitanen, Savage, Walls, R. Williams, Larouci Midfielders Bearne, Cain, Clarkson, Dixon-Bonner, Hill, Longstaff, Ritaccio, Sharif, Stewart, Tagseth, Turner, N. Williams Forwards Duncan, Glatzel, O'Rourke

Barry Lewtas boasts a talented squad and he is expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation against City.

Paul Glatzel and Bobby Duncan, who have scored 12 goals between them in the competition, will form the focal point of the Reds attack.

Former City striker Duncan - who is a cousin of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard - and team captain Glatzel can draw upon support from the likes of Leighton Clarkson and Elijah Dixon-Bonner, while Rhys Williams and Morgan Boyes are key members of the defence.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Jaros; N. Williams, R. Williams, Boyes, Larouci; Clarkson, Cain; Sharif, Glatzel, Dixon-Bonner; Duncan.

Position Man City U18 squad Goalkeepers Moulden, Bazunu, Trafford, Scott Defenders Amankwah, Burns, Dele-Bashiru, Riley, Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Hodge, Mbete-Tatu, Oduro, Ogbeta, Palmer, Robinson, Lang Midfielders Bernabe, Dionkou, Doyle, Fiorini, Frimpong, Gyabi, , Knight, McAtee, McDonald, Nmecha, Ogunby, Richards, Robertson, Sobowale, Wright-Phillips Forwards Braaf, McNeill, Ohio, Ritchie-Hosler, Simmonds, Zoubdi

Gareth Taylor has been able to choose from a deep squad throughout the season and has rotated his players accordingly with a number of players also being deployed for the Under-23 team.

Louie Moulden should get the nod in goal ahead of new recruit Gavin Bazunu, while captain Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have formed a formidable understanding in defence.

Tommy Doyle is a crucial component in midfield for Taylor, while D'Margio Wright-Phillips (son of Shaun Wright-Phillips) and Ben Knight offer plenty of menace going forward.

Possible Man City starting XI: Moulden; Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Frimpong, Dionkou; Doyle, Dele-Bashiru, Nmecha, Wright-Phillips, Knight; Zoubdi.

Match Preview

Man City and Liverpool fans will get a glimpse of the future at the Academy Stadium as their under-age teams collide for the right to get their hands on the most prestigious prize in English youth football.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will, no doubt, be interested spectators, with the match offering would-be stars a prime opportunity to catch the eye of their respective senior bosses as they attempt to follow in the footsteps of players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden.

The Merseysiders, who are also on course to win the U-18 Premier League, defeated Portsmouth, Accrington Stanley, Athletic, Bury and to reach the final, while City overcame Clevedon Town, , , Bournemouth and . However, the biggest test of their abilities will come when they meet on Thursday.

"City vs Liverpool is always a nice game at whatever age. I saw their semi-final when they beat Watford... it will be a tough game and they have quality players,” said City boss Taylor ahead of the game. "We know about them and we respect them, but we focus on ourselves. If we can get more of what we had [in the semi-final] against West Brom, we stand a good chance of being successful."

There is very little between the two teams and the last meeting between them, at Knowsley back in October, went marginally in Liverpool's favour, with Duncan haunting his former club by scoring a last-minute winner.

City will, understandably, be itching to exact revenge, but, in order to do that, they will need the likes of Garcia, Doyle and Wright-Phillips to be on top form.