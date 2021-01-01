Manchester City, Liverpool or Tottenham? Ex-Arsenal star Lauren predicts Premier League champions

Pep Guardiola's men temporarily moved up to the summit of the English top-flight standings after Wednesday's home win over Aston Villa

Former defender Lauren has tipped to win the 2020-21 Premier League campaign ahead of , Hotspur and .

The Cameroonian believes Pep Guardiola has the quality in his team to bring the top-flight title back to Manchester this year after their second-place finish last season.

Manchester City displaced at the summit of the league table on Wednesday, with a superior goal difference after a 2-0 victory over and they still have a game in hand.

More teams

With City and the Foxes level on 38 points, Manchester United follow behind with 37 points while Liverpool occupy fourth place with 34 points, Lauren foresees a tight title race and does not see Jurgen Klopp’s side defending their crown this year.

“This season is going to be tight. Liverpool will be there and I’m surprised at how well Manchester United have recovered but I believe that Manchester City will win the league,” Lauren told Genting Bet.

“They are slowly climbing positions in the league. The quality is there and at the end of the day when you have a squad with top players in your team, the easier it is to win things.

“I believe that the end of the year, they will be there and I think they will win because Liverpool have dropped now.

“They have dropped and are not comfortable and in the last games they lost heavily when you didn’t expect them to lose. They have dropped a little bit and they are not the same Liverpool as last year.”

Article continues below

Tottenham Hotspur are fifth in the league table with five points adrift of the summit, but Lauren does not see Arsenal's archrivals lifting the Premier League title this season.

“Tottenham have no chance of winning the league,” he added.

“They will be there in the European places and maybe even positions but I cannot see them winning the Premier League.”