Manchester City's four-goal half vs Sporting sets Champions League record

Manchester City have set a Champions League knockout record for biggest first-half lead in an away match with a four-score outburst against Sporting CP on Tuesday.

Bernardo Silva found the net twice in the opening 45 minutes while Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden also hit the target.

Pep Guardiola's defence, meanwhile, held Sporting scoreless to maintain a four-goal advantage entering half-time.

Manchester City's Champions League record

4 - @ManCity are the first team in #UCL history to lead an away game by 4+ goals at half-time in the knockout stages of the competition. Rout. #SPOMCI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 15, 2022

Bernardo Silva's wonderful strike

Manchester City's second goal was particularly pleasing to watch, as Bernardo Silva hit a running volley into the net.

BERNARDO SILVA. 😱



The technique on this strike. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/DHpoaWTSiP — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 15, 2022

💥 Bernardo Silva 💥



He's slammed the ball home right on the half-volley! A tricky technique made to look so easy... 🤤



Man City are flying! pic.twitter.com/va3h6S9T4c — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 15, 2022

What has been said?

"It was a very good performance," said Bernardo Silva to BT Sport. "In the first half we were in that mood to win 4-0. We were a bit sloppy which gave them the opportunity to counter-attack but we were very clinical. You need some luck as well. We are very happy with the win. To win 5-0 away is a great result and it's a great performance.

"I am Portuguese and I'm from the other side of the city so it was special to score here in my hometown. It was nice to start the last 16 with a 5-0 win. It's always an extra motivation to come here to Lisbon in such an important game. There is still a job to do in Manchester. We cannot relax.

"It was a great goal and I'm happy to help the team. You have to keep going. 2-0 is better than 3-0. 4-0 is better than 3-0. You cannot relax. We try to do our best no matter what the score is."

