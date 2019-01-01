Manchester City agree deal to sign teenage winger Correia from Sporting

The Premier League side will reportedly pay €3.5 million up front for the 18-year-old winger, who had attracted interest from Barcelona and Juventus

have reached a deal to sign Felix Correia from , the Portuguese side has confirmed.

The 18-year-old winger had been linked to , and in recent months but the Portuguese outfit announced on Tuesday that they had agreed to let him join the Premier League champions.

City reportedly agreed personal terms with the Under 21 international last month before striking a deal with Sporting worth an initial €3.5 million, with a further €3.5m available in bonuses.

Correia played a key role for Portugal in the U21 European Championship this summer. His goal and assist helped his side start the tournament with a 3-0 win over and he went on to start every game as they reached the final, losing 2-0 to .

The teenager is yet to have his first taste of professional football as he leaves Sporting without making an appearance for the senior side. The Primeira Liga side had hoped to hold on to Correia but the attacker opted against renewing his contract, which had just entered its final year.

He is expected to sign a five-year deal with Pep Guardiola's side before being sent out on loan, with either Dutch side NAC Breda or Spanish club the likely destination.

Correia will be City's fourth incoming transfer of the season, following the club-record signing of Rodri from for €70 million (£63m/$79m) and the return of left-back Angelino from . Meanwhile, Zack Steffen was bought from club and loaned to German side .

City head into the new season looking to improve on a stellar 2018-19, in which they won the Premier League, and , but crashed out of the at the quarter-final stage by losing to eventual runners-up .

After beating on penalties to win the Community Shield last weekend, Guardiola's team get the Premier League campaign underway on Saturday with an away game against West Ham.