Man Utd working on £37m double deal for Traore and Pellistri ahead of transfer deadline

The club are working on a couple of deals to bring two 18-year-old wingers to Old Trafford before the transfer window closes on Monday

are in talks to sign teenage wingers Amad Traore and Facundo Pellistri ahead of Monday's transfer deadline.

Traore, who is currently at , looked set to be joining on loan but with that deal falling through United are pursuing a deal which, if successful, would likely see the 18-year-old move to the club in January.

The attacker is viewed as one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe and the club have scouted him for over three years.

More teams

He has impressed for Atalanta’s youth sides but made just three substitute appearances in last season, with reports putting the fee for Traore at €30 million (£27m/$35m).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to build a young, exciting team and Traore fits with that philosophy.

Another teenager United are working on a deal for is Penarol's Pellistri.

It is understood a deal could be around £10m ($13m) and the winger comes under the recommendation of former Manchester United forward Diego Forlan, who managed Pellistri during his spell at Penarol.

The likes of , , and have also shown interest in the Uruguayan, who is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in South America.

Meanwhile, United are edging closer to announcing the arrivals of Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles. Cavani passed his medical on Monday morning while Telles was pictured at the club’s training ground ahead of completing his move from .

Article continues below

Any deal for forward Jadon Sancho is not going to happen despite United refusing to give up on the international and alternatives are being looked at with just a few hours left of the transfer window.

Ousmane Dembele from is of interest but it is understood the Liga side want a permanent sale whereas United are only interested in a loan.

An agreement has still to be reached between United and over Chris Smalling. All parties are keen to get a transfer complete, with the defender wanting to head back to Serie A on a permanent deal, but it could go down to the wire with the clubs still apart on their valuation.