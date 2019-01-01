Man Utd warned McGinn’s price tag has ‘shot up’ as Aston Villa seek to fend off interest

The Scotland international has been mooted as a potential target for the Red Devils but his current boss, Dean Smith, has no plans to sell

have been warned off making a move for John McGinn, with boss Dean Smith saying the midfielder’s price tag has “shot up”.

The international was linked with a switch to Old Trafford over the summer, with it suggested that he could have a £50 million ($65m) valuation on his head.

He had not graced the Premier League at that stage, having helped Villa to Championship play-off glory in 2018-19, but has continued to shine among English football’s elite.

McGinn has been talked up as the kind of player that former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson will be advising Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils board to keep an eye on.

Smith is aware of the rumours and how talented a prized asset at Villa Park is, but he has no intention of sanctioning a sale of speculating on what could happen in upcoming transfer windows.

He told reporters when quizzed on the McGinn speculation: “The big clubs can come calling but they’ll get a short, swift reply! He’s a player we want here at Aston Villa.

“His value shot up from the moment he stepped out onto the Villa Park pitch and showed just what a player he is.

“He has an unbelievable energy level and a big, big heart, but people don’t see the technical side of it as well – he’s got that in abundance.”

Villa are under no pressure to sell as they are backed by owners who have shown a willingness to continue investing, rather than cash in on those attracting admiring glances from afar.

They also have McGinn tied to a long-term contract through to 2024.

Breaking that agreement will not be easy for any sides plotting an approach, with Villa confident that they will be the ones to benefit from the 25-year-old’s ability for the foreseeable future.

Smith added: “He’s a really top player and pivotal to us getting promoted last season.

“He’s continued that form in the Premier League and his value would have certainly shot up.”

McGinn contributed seven goals and 10 assists to the Villa cause last season, with another three efforts recorded in 2019-20 as Smith’s side have made a solid start to life back in the big time.