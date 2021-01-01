‘Man Utd title triumph & Pogba transfer is win-win’ – World Cup winner can earn himself move, says Parker

The former Red Devils defender admits few would have spent big on the Frenchman prior to Christmas, but his stock is rising once more

A title triumph and summer transfer for Paul Pogba would be “a win-win” situation at Old Trafford, says Paul Parker, with a World Cup winner putting himself back in the shop window.

An exit for the international has been mooted for some time, with questions asked of his form, fitness and future throughout a second stint in English football.

Mino Raiola has claimed that an imminent move for one of his most high-profile clients is on the cards, with an £89 million ($122m) asset being edged towards the exits.

Pogba’s performances heading into 2020-21 had been making it difficult for suitors to justify splashing out on him, but a spark has been rediscovered by the 26-year-old of late.

Match-winning displays are being contributed to a cause that has United back in the hunt for a Premier League title.

Exit talk has started to fade when it comes to a divisive figure, but Pogba’s contract is only due to run until 2022.

Big decisions will have to be taken in the next window, and Parker believes the Red Devils should cash in if they bring an eight-year wait for domestic dominance to a close this season.

The former United defender has told Eurosport: “Paul Pogba's recent performances have been reminiscent of the player from : he is respectful, humble and is not looking for excuses.

“Suddenly he has become a team player again. He’s earning the right to play.

“However, let's reserve judgement as we have been here before – Pogba needs to be consistently excellent; great players don’t play well the odd game, they have consistency.

“However, this week, at least, Pogba has been - alongside Bruno Fernandes - United's best player.

“If the season was over three games then great. It’s quite interesting that his level has spiked as United start to challenge at the top.

“If he wants to leave, there’s no better place to showcase yourself than playing for a team that’s competing to win a league title.

“It is a win-win if Manchester United finish as champions and Pogba gets a move.

“In fact, he might have thought, ‘I need to change my attitude. If the team are playing well and challenging for the title and I’m not involved, then what good am I?’.

“Would clubs have spent money on Pogba the way things were going before Christmas?”

Pogba has netted decisive goals in victories over and over recent weeks, with his efforts – that have come alongside playmaking talisman Fernandes – helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to cement a standing at the top of the Premier League table.