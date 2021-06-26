Man Utd teen sensation Shoretire picks out role model that is 'always two steps ahead'

The 17-year-old forward is being tipped for a bright future at Old Trafford, and he is looking to follow the lead of a World Cup winner

Manchester United teen sensation Shola Shoretire has picked out Juan Mata as his ideal role model, with the 17-year-old pointing out that the World Cup-winning midfielder is "always two steps ahead" of the game.

That is a path that an exciting Old Trafford academy graduate intends to tread, with senior game time seen under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020-21.

The promising forward does not have to look far for inspiration when it comes to carving out a successful career, but he considers 33-year-old Spain international Mata to be the pick of those setting the standard.

What has been said?

Asked by United's official website to name the one player he looks up to most, Shoretire said: "I think since I started playing football, I’ve always played at least one year up.

"I think that has helped me a lot because you have to learn the game quicker as I’m not one of the big ones.

"So you have to be quite technical, I think, and I look up to Juan Mata.

"He’s not the tallest or the strongest but is probably one of the cleverest players I’ve seen play and played with. He is always two steps ahead. I admire him a lot."

Other role models?

While Mata has been an impressive import to the Premier League, having previously starred for Chelsea, Shoretire has other home-grown talents to look up to in Manchester.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have become established first-team stars after stepping off a famed production line, with their efforts paving the way for others to follow.

"When I’m in and around the training ground, on the pitch training, whenever we’re in between drills, I am always asking them questions because we’ve shared quite a few of the same experiences," Newcastle-born Shoretire added on following in the footsteps of two England internationals.

"I can learn from them, say from some of the experiences they’ve had in the past or things they want to help me with, they can advise me. So I can learn a lot from them on a daily basis."

