Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Arsenal

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium on Sunday

After a sensational late triumph over on Wednesday, will look to continue their wonderful momentum under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with another victory against on Sunday.

With the race for qualification becoming tighter by the week, the result at the Emirates could have a big bearing on both teams' top-four ambitions.

Man Utd Injuries

United could welcome back a number of their 10 missing players as their injury crisis eases off.

Anthony Martial returns to duty after missing five games with a groin injury and Eric Bailly is available despite limping off before half-time against PSG on Wednesday.

Solskjaer says he hopes to call upon at least one of Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera, meaning that he could pick his first-choice midfield thanks to the return from suspension of Paul Pogba.

However, Antonio , Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Alexis Sanchez all remain out of action.

Man Utd Suspensions

Lucas Torreira has seen his three-match ban for his sending-off in the north London derby upheld, while United have Pogba back after his European ban. Luke Shaw will miss the forthcoming fixtures with and if he receives his 10th domestic booking of the season on Sunday .

Man Utd Potential Starting Line-Up

With injuries clearing up, Solskjaer could call upon his first-choice midfield and the majority of his favoured forward line.

Despite the excellent performances turned in by Scott McTominay, Fred and Andreas Pereira in Paris, all three could miss out if Matic and Herrera both join Pogba in becoming available in time for Sunday.

Up front, Martial should start after returning to full fitness.

Arsenal Team

Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin are all out for the rest of the season through injury, while Lucas Torreira misses out due to suspension.

Article continues below

Unai Emery can call upon Sokratis Papastathopoulos despite the Greek defender's red card in the against on Thursday, with his ban due to be served in the second leg next week.

Opta Match Facts

Arsenal have won two of their last three home games against Manchester United (L1), as many as they had in their previous eight against them (W2 D3 L3).

Manchester United haven’t won back-to-back away league games against Arsenal since a run of three between 1983-84 and 1985-86. This was also the last time the Red Devils won three in a row at the Gunners in all competitions.

Arsenal have only lost twice at home against an opponent in a season on two occasions – against in 1987-88 and in 1993-94.

Only Man City (42) have won more points in Premier League home games than Arsenal this season (38). Meanwhile, only Spurs (33) and (32) have won more away points than Manchester United (29).

Arsenal have won their last eight Premier League home games. They last won nine in a row within the same season at the Emirates back in 2014-15.

Manchester United are on the current longest unbeaten run in the Premier League (12 games – W10 D2). They’ve won their last six away games in the competition, last winning seven in a row on the road between April-August 1993.

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba has missed three Premier League penalties this season – no player has ever missed four in a season; two of the previous eight to do so also did it for Man Utd – Teddy Sheringham in 1997-98 and Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2003-04.

14% of Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku’s 113 Premier League goals have come against ‘big six’ opposition (16 in 74 apps). He averages a goal every 346 minutes against these opponents, compared to one every 135 minutes against other opponents.

Alexandre Lacazette is looking to become only the second Arsenal player to score in six consecutive home Premier League games, after Thierry Henry who did so twice (6 in August 2000, 7 in October 2004). Lacazette would be the first player to do so for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery is looking to become the first Arsenal manager to avoid defeat in his first two top-flight meetings with Manchester United since George Swindin back in 1958-59.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could become the first Manchester United manager in history to win his first two away meetings with Arsenal in all competitions, following the Red Devils’ 3-1 win at the Emirates in the in January.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time