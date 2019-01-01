Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Everton

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Sunday

's exit from the at the hands of on Tuesday leaves them with one single target to aim for this season - a top-four spot in the Premier League.

United are currently sixth heading into the game against on Sunday, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believing that 15 points may be needed to usurp two of , and and secure fourth place over the final six games of the season.

The Red Devils were outplayed at times by Barca and while the Toffees will represent a different test, United will need to raise their performance levels if they're to get all three points from Goodison Park.

Man Utd Injuries

With Alexis Sanchez having returned against Barcelona following knee trouble, United's list of unavailable players is shortening.

Antonio is still injured, while Eric Bailly has also been missing due to a knock picked up on international duty recently.

Nemanja Matic is back after an illness, but, despite having returned to training, the game is likely to come too soon for Ander Herrera.

"We'll have 20 [players] training this morning [Friday], plus the keepers, which is not bad," Solskjaer told MUTV.

"Nemanja and Alexis had a good session yesterday [Thursday] as well, so they will probably be involved. The squad is looking good and getting better and better, I have to say.

"Ander is back in training - he’s been working really hard. Eric will be back in training over the weekend, Antonio we’re not sure about yet."

Elsewhere there should be no injury worries.

Man Utd Suspensions

Luke Shaw sits out the second match of his two-game ban having reached 10 yellow cards in domestic competition this season but Ashley Young is back in contention for Premier League duty having missed the win over West Ham due to a one-match suspension.

Man Utd Potential Starting Line-Up

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can be in no mood to make extensive changes given United's need for points.

Romelu Lukaku could return up top, though, after seeing Anthony Martial favoured at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, there could be a return for Nemanja Matic in midfield while Diogo Dalot should be in contention following the experimental use of Victor Lindelof at right-back in midweek.

Article continues below

Everton Team News

Marco Silva will likely have to make do without Yerry Mina once more due to the Colombian's ongoing hamstring trouble which was initially suffered on international duty in March.

Opta Match Facts

Everton have lost more Premier League matches against Manchester United than any side has against another in the history of the competition (36).

Following a run of three straight away defeats against Everton without scoring a single goal, Manchester United have won two of their last three top-flight games at Goodison

Park (D1).

Everton’s only previous league win, and Man Utd’s only previous league defeat on Easter Sunday came in this exact fixture in the 2013-14 campaign (Everton 2-0 Man Utd).

Everton have won their last two home Premier League games against ‘big six’ sides, as many as they had in their previous 19 in the competition (W2 D7 L10). They last won three home league games in a row against such opponents in the competition in March 2012.

Manchester United have lost their last two Premier League away games – they’ve not lost three in a row on the road since January 1996.

Anthony Martial has scored in each of his last three Premier League games Everton – the last Man Utd player to score in four straight matches against a single opponent was Wayne Rooney vs Hull in November 2014.

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored seven Premier League goals as a player against Everton – against no side did he net more in the competition.

Paul Pogba is Man Utd’s highest scorer in the Premier League this season with 13 goals. It’s the most in the competition by a French player in a season for Man Utd since Eric Cantona in 1995-96 (14), while seven of his goals have been penalties – only Ruud van Nistelrooy (8 in 2002-03) has scored in a single campaign for the Red Devils.

Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson has been directly involved in seven Premier League goals against Man Utd (4 goals, 3 assists) – against no side has he been involved in more. However, all four of his goals scored against them have come at Old Trafford.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 13.30 BST (08:30 ET) on Sunday, and will be shown live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States, and on various channels around the world.