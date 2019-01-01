Man Utd target Sancho inspired by Rashford & Mbappe

The Borussia Dortmund winger has revealed that he is hoping to follow the lead of fellow youngsters at Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain

Jadon Sancho is generating talk of interest from , with the winger revealing that he looks to Marcus Rashford for inspiration.

The 18-year-old is also hoping to follow in the footsteps of Kylian Mbappe, with 's World Cup winner setting the standard for young talent.

Sancho has added his own name to the list of exciting youngsters blazing a trail in world football, with the 18-year-old starring in .

He is, however, aware that he still has much to learn and continues to look to those of a similar age but with considerably more experience for guidance in his promising career.

Sancho told Dortmund’s official YouTube channel: “Luckily enough I’ve got great people around me to keep me grounded and humble.

“I’m grateful that I’ve got them around me telling me I’m not doing enough – there’s the likes of Mbappe doing crazy things at PSG.

“They are the kind of people I need to compete with as he’s so young and so am I.

“That always pushes me when I see Mbappe and Marcus Rashford doing well because I know they are probably looking at me and seeing what I’m doing and it’s probably pushing them.

“It’s good to see other young players doing well.”

Mbappe is already a champion and World Cup winner at 20 years of age, while Rashford has 160 outings for United and 31 caps for to his name at 21.

Sancho is hoping to enjoy similar success and his current exploits have made him a wanted man.

A return to the Premier League has been mooted for the England international, who left Manchester City for the Bundesliga in 2017.

Dortmund are, however, reluctant to part with a player they were willing to take a calculated gamble on and have moved to quash the transfer talk was has been building ahead of the summer window.

The club’s technical director, Michael Zorc, told Sport Bild: “Jadon will play for Borussia Dortmund next season and we are definitely planning with him.

“I am far from putting a price tag on Jadon, but I maintain that his transfer would be hard to beat even for the biggest clubs in the world at the moment.”