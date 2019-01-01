Man Utd target Maguire no closer to Leicester exit as he plays full 90 minutes in friendly win at Stoke

The England international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford but isn't any further along in a switch from the King Power Stadium

target Harry Maguire is no closer to departing for the Red Devils, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

The international featured for the full 90 minutes of the Foxes' pre-season friendly with Stoke at the weekend, as speculation continues to swirl around his future.

Maguire, who joined Leicester in the wake of their famous Premier League title-winning season, has been a standout performer for the club since his arrival, and was a key man for his country at last year's World Cup in .

Since then, he has been consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford, first when Jose Mourinho was at the helm and subsequently after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the reins.

The club, as well as rivals and champions Manchester City, both tabled offers earlier this year for the 26-year-old, which Leicester subsequently rejected.

United however have been undeterred and are widely tipped to get their man before the transfer window closes in August.

However, former boss Rodgers has described himself as "relaxed" over the rumour mill that suggests the centre-back's impending departure.

"He's been brilliant since the first day of pre-season," the manager stated.

"There's a lot of speculation around Harry, but he's just got on with it. Like I've always said, we're all pretty relaxed with it.

"We're looking to prepare the whole team and squad and Harry's a part of that. He was excellent [Saturday], he's working very hard.

"There's no discussion. I know you guys [the media] are looking for updates, but there's no change from the other night."

Regarding whether Leicester would point-blank refuse to sell after a certain peiod, due to the club's lack of time to secure a replacement, he added: "I haven't really thought about that.

"We have two weeks left to go in the window for all of the players. I think it's just a case of everyone staying focused."

Rodgers will see his side open their new Premier League campaign at the King Power Stadium on August 11, when they host last year's surprise package .

Nuno Santo's side will be hoping to replicate the Foxes' own post-promotion feats and transform themselves into a genuine major top-flight side.