Man Utd suffer transfer blow as teenage target Sesko joins RB Leipzig in €24m deal

The Slovenian forward has agreed on a move to the German outfit, with his contract set to begin next summer

Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko has joined RB Leipzig in a deal worth a reported €24 million (£20m/$25m). The 19-year-old striker, who has caught the eye at Red Bull Salzburg, will join the Bundesliga side next season.

Sesko has agreed a five-year contract with Leizpig, becoming the latest player to make the move from Salzburg.

What has Sesko said about his move to Leipzig?

The teenager has scored 12 goals in 39 matches for Salzburg and his form had led to speculation of a potential move to United.

But Erik ten Hag's team have now suffered another blow in the transfer market.

Sesko said: "I have read and heard so much about me in recent weeks, and a lot of it had no basis in reality. In order to end the speculation and fully concentrate on my tasks here at FC Red Bull Salzburg, it was important for me to arrange the next steps in my career already.

"I wanted to gain clarity as soon as possible on the way ahead. Absolutely nothing has changed for me personally otherwise, and I will still give everything for FC Red Bull Salzburg as we have a lot of plans this season."

More to follow.