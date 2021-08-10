Man Utd star Rashford gives update after undergoing successful shoulder surgery

The England international has started on the road to recovery after addressing a niggling issue that hampered his form throughout the 2020-21 season

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has given an update on his condition after undergoing successful shoulder surgery.

Rashford initially tore a muscle in his shoulder back in November 2020, but played on until the end of United's last campaign before also being selected for England's European Championship squad.

The 23-year-old took in a much-needed break after the Three Lions' final defeat to Italy, and after reporting to Old Trafford for the start of pre-season, sat down with club officials to discuss how best to deal with his ongoing fitness problem.

What's been said?

The decision was ultimately taken for Rashford to go under the knife, and after heading into for his hospital appointment last week, the forward has sent a message to his followers on social media to confirm that he is now on the road to recovery.

"Thank you for all the well wishes. I had my surgery on Friday morning and everything went very well," Rashford wrote in a post on Twitter above an image of himself sporting a heavy-duty cast and shoulder wrapping.

"A little sore but other than that I’m feeling good. Hope you’re all having a great day!"

When will Rashford be available to play again?

The Red Devils have not yet offered a specific return date for Rashford, but he is not expected to return to action until October, meaning he will miss the start of the 2021-22 season.

The England international could sit out at least six Premier League fixtures, including United's opening game against old adversaries Leeds, and is also likely to be unavailable when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side get their latest Champions League campaign under way.

Rashford's United record

Rashford has already racked up 271 appearances across all competitions for United, having initially made his debut for the club as an 18-year-old back in 2016.

The talented attacker has scored 88 goals to date, while also setting up another 56 for his team-mates, and has also picked up FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League winners' medals.

