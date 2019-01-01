Can Manchester United script another Champions League comeback?

If there is a side known to pull off miraculous comebacks, it is the Red Devils and they need to come up with another one against Barcelona...

's campaign in the UEFA is hanging by a thread after their 1-0 loss at home to in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

Now, United are left with having to defeat Barcelona at Camp Nou which is an unenviable task for any team. The Blaugrana are unbeaten at home in the Champions League for the last 30 games - a record in itself.

Moreover, Manchester United are coming off a listless display in the Premier League where they managed to eke out a 2-1 win against West Ham at home. The concerning part for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have been the fact that his team were dominated for large spells by a mediocre outfit.

Now, if United are to script a comeback in , the team needs to perform at a level several notches higher than what they shown lately. However, as PSG would attest, if there is a side which can pull this off, it is Manchester United!

Yes, the Red Devils have never beaten Barcelona at Camp Nou. But the stadium is the venue at which their greatest comeback was enacted back in 1999, to win the Champions League.

Sir Alex Ferguson's team were trailing the final 1-0 to but produced a trademark late act, scoring two goals in injury time to win the tie outright and claim their first Champions League title since 1968. Iconically, the winner on the night was scored by their current manager - Solskjaer.

The folklore around United's 'never die spirit' which was on show last month in Paris was built around that fateful night at Camp Nou and the Red Devils will not be short of inspiration as they step out on to the field.

Barcelona were far from convincing at Old Trafford and there were moments when the Red Devils had them under a bit of pressure, especially in the second half. If United can somehow get a foothold into the match early on, it could sow some seeds of doubt in the minds of Ernesto Valverde's men.

And United have been good away from home this season in Europe, with key wins against and PSG coming in and respectively.

Simply put, Barcelona cannot make the mistake of thinking that this tie has been put to bed. They only need to ask PSG the pitfalls of doing the same. In Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, United have players who provide cutting edge on their day.

Article continues below

It makes for a delicately-poised Champions League tie on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch Barcelona's UEFA Champions League game against Man United LIVE from Southeast Asia