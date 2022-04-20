Man Utd's two leading scouts Lawler & Bout leave Red Devils amid transfer criticisms

Manchester United's two leading scouts Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout have left the club amid widespread criticism of the recent transfer activity at Old Trafford.

Lawlor had served as United's chief scout since 2014, having initially joined the club's backroom staff nine years earlier.

Bout, meanwhile, was brought in as the club's head of global scouting during Louis van Gaal's tenure as manager, but both men have now decided to step down.

What's been said?

A spokesman for United has said of Lawlor's departure: "Jim Lawlor has decided to step down from his role as Chief Scout in the Summer after 16 years with the club.

"During that time, Jim played a key role in the development of multiple trophy-winning Manchester United teams and was an important source of guidance to Sir Alex Ferguson and each of the managers who have followed him.

"Jim leaves the club with our warmest thanks for his significant contribution and our very best wishes for the future."

The club have also confirmed Bout's exit, with the spokesman adding: “Marcel Bout has departed from his role as Head of Global Scouting after eight years with the club.

"A respected figure within and outside of Manchester United, Marcel has played an important part as an assistant coach and in the strengthening of our scouting capabilities in recent years.

"Marcel leaves the club with our warmest thanks for his significant contribution and our very best wishes for the future.”

