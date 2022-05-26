Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof team up with UNICEF to raise money for Ukraine victims

Four tickets for an Old Trafford fixture in the 2022-23 season are among the prizes to be won

Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof have joined forces with UNICEF to hold a series of prize draws with all money raised going towards Ukrainian conflict victims.

A private tour of Man Utd's training field accompanied by Fernandes and Lindelof, as well as signed items from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Tyson Fury and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all up for grabs in the draw.

The Portuguese international revealed the pair's plan to raise money for UNICEF by holding the draws in an Instagram post.

What have Fernandes and Lindelof said?

“Me and Victor Lindelof spoke a lot together and with our wives about wanting to help children and families affected by the crisis in Ukraine so we have come together to raise money for UNICEF’s Ukraine Appeal” he said.

The Red Devils duo will also add their own donations at the end of the draw.

When is the draw and how can you get involved

The draw began on May 26 and will run until June 9. You can participate and compete to win a prize on the Crowdfunder website for £5 per ticket.

