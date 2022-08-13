'Man Utd Rest In Peace' - Ten Hag's team ridiculed for disastrous performance against Brentford

The Red Devils were humbled in the first half of the clash against Brentford amid a disastrous performance

Manchester United's start to the season became even more humiliating in the first half of Saturday's match against Brentford, as the Red Devils fell behind 4-0 in just 35 minutes. New manager Erik ten Hag had already lost the first match of his tenure last weekend, and any optimism from the pre-season is now a distant memory.

The trouble started for United 10 minutes into the game with a howler from David de Gea, who let a long-range shot from Joshua Dasilva slip by him. Then, Mathias Jensen managed to double his side's lead eight minutes later. Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo compounded United's misery with a goal each to make it 4-0 by half-time.

Reactions to Man Utd meltdown

United's tragic display has attracted much ridicule on social media, with many fans and pundits taking shots at Ten Hag's team.

What next for Man Utd?

The Red Devils are almost certain to finish without any points from their first two Premier League matches of the new season.

They were embarrassed by their defeat against Brighton last week but the latest catastrophe will set them back even further.

Things may just get even worse for the Old Trafford side next week.

Awaiting Ten Hag's team next is a home game against last season's runners-up Liverpool on August 20.