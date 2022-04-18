No plans for Man Utd star Pogba break Ramadan fast during Liverpool clash, says Rangnick

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has said there are no plans to allow Paul Pogba to break his fast during their Premier League match against Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Red Devils travel to Anfield to take on Jurgen Klopp's title challengers in a game that is crucial for both teams.

Due to Ramadan, Pogba must abstain from eating and drinking from dawn until dusk for the whole of April.

What has been said?

The sun will set during the match on Tuesday evening meaning Pogba could start eating again, but Rangnick says there are no plans to allow him to break his fast while the game is going on.

"As a player, as a pro, he is used to that. I haven't spoken to him about that, this will not affect his performance," Rangnick said. "As far as I know, he is fasting but, as I said, I haven't spoken about that with him in person.

"I've had quite a few other players [who fast]. I also know at least one player of Liverpool, he used to be my player, who is also doing the fasting. Ibrahim Konate, so he would also have the same problem."

Rangnick denies Ramadan is affecting Pogba

The German coach also dismissed suggestions that Ramadan is affecting Pogba's performance for United.

The 29-year-old was substituted in the second half as his side beat Norwich 3-2 on Saturday and was booed by supporters.

“No, I just felt it was the right time to bring on fresh legs and fresh players," Rangnick said. "It also had to do with the score at the time but I didn't think about Ramadan or something like that."

