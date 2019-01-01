Man Utd need to 'show arrogance' - Maguire reveals how the Red Devils can improve

The record-signing believes he knows what can change the Red Devils' fortune after a slow start

have lacked arrogance and confidence on the ball in their slow start to the campaign, according to centre-half Harry Maguire.

The five points collected by the Red Devils in their first four games is their worst beginning to a Premier League season since they only picked up four points under Sir Alex Ferguson in the inaugural 1992-93 fixtures.

Following Saturday's 1-1 draw with 10-man at St Marys, Maguire lamented another performance that he felt warranted a better result and singled out the team's attitude when they have possession as one of their biggest issues.

"It’s another game where we’ve deserved to win. We’ve created the majority of the chances and we’ve dropped two points," Maguire said.

"The start of our season has been like that. We deserved to win at and then we conceded two shots against Palace and they scored two.

"We can definitely improve, especially on the ball. We gave the ball away far too much. We were too sloppy and we need to improve on that and show arrogance and be confident on the ball.

"We’re Man United - we want to control games. There were spells where we didn’t control the game, and we got punished."

The Red Devils performance significantly improved in the final 17 minutes as they used the sending off of Saints full-back Kevin Danso to dominate possession in the latter stages.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side failed to use the advantage as they failed to unlock the Southampton defence, but Maguire feels they showed positive signs in how they pressed for victory, albeit unsuccessfully.

"That’s how we should play all the way through the game. You’ve seen the confidence of the players when they went down to 10 men," Maguire said.

"They seemed like they wanted the ball, everyone wanted to create a chance. We did enough in that 15 minutes to score a goal.

"We’ve got to be more clinical. We had numerous crosses, numerous balls across the box, we just needed to stick one in. We’ll keep working hard, keep improving."

Manchester United's players will have the upcoming international break to ponder their results before they host Leicester at Old Trafford in the Premier League on August 14.