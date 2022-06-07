'Rumours are a part of football' - Man Utd-linked Asensio set for crunch talks with Real Madrid ahead of summer transfer window

A continental double capped another fine season for the Spain international but his next steps look a little bit more murky

Marco Asensio says that the rumour mill "is a part of football" but has not confirmed whether he will see out his contract with Real Madrid amid links with a move to Manchester United.

The Spain international enjoyed another season of silverware success at Santiago Bernabeu this term, with glory in La Liga and the Champions League.

But talk has persisted that he could be set to make a move on from the club, with United one mooted suitor - and Asensio has admitted he will hold crunch talks when he returns after the international break.

What has Asensio said about his Real Madrid future?

"I have one year left on my contract," Asensio addressed reporters when asked on his next steps during international duty with Spain. "Now, I am focused on the national team.

"When this is over, we will talk. We will see what I will do with my future. I think there are possibilities. There is also the option to stay and fulfill my contract year.

"Rumors are part of football, and more so at Real Madrid. High-level players are always associated with it. It's something we have to live with."

Why are Man Utd interested in Asensio?

With a new man at the helm in the shape of former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, United are looking to overhaul their squad this summer with a raft of new signings.

It remains to be seen whether or not they are able to convince Frenkie de Jong to part with Barcelona, but the Red Devils have a broad list of targets.

Asensio is one such figure, with the winger likely to bring a touch of additional width to United's plans should he be persuaded to make the move to the Premier League.

