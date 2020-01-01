Man Utd legend Scholes takes charge of Salford as Neville & Class of ’92 sack Alexander

The ambitious League Two outfit have decided to part company with their manager, leading to one of their co-owners taking the reins

legend Paul Scholes has been placed in interim charge of Salford City, with Graham Alexander having been relieved of his managerial duties by the club’s Class of ‘92 ownership group.

The ambitious League Two outfit have enjoyed a meteoric rise since receiving a considerable injection of investment from some famous faces.

Scholes forms part of that team, alongside former United team-mates Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Phil Neville and David Beckham.

A flurry of promotions has lifted the Moor Lane outfit into the Football League, while the 2019-20 campaign saw them book a place in the Leasing.com Trophy final.

An unbeaten start in the fourth tier has been enjoyed this season, but Alexander has been axed and Scholes handed the reins until a permanent appointment can be made.

A statement released by the Ammies on the club’s official website read: "Salford City Football Club announces that manager Graham Alexander has left the club with immediate effect.

"The club met with Graham this morning and after discussion have agreed to part company. The club would like to thank Graham for his contribution and all his hard work.

"In his first season he guided the team to Wembley, resulting in promotion to League Two and in his second season he reached the Leasing.com Trophy final.

"The club would like to wish him all the best and success in the future. First-team coach, Chris Lucketti, will also leave the club. Paul Scholes will act as the interim head coach while the club looks to secure a new manager.

"Warren Joyce, currently in isolation, will join Paul once he is able to."

Scholes previously took in one game in charge of Salford back in 2015, when he worked alongside Phil Neville in the wake of Phil Parkinson’s dismissal.

He has since stepped into the dugout of home-town club Oldham, but lasted just one month at the helm before resigning amid accusations of interference from the Latics’ owner.

Salford will be out on the road when they return to action on Saturday, with a trip to Port Vale due to be taken in.