'I made bad mistakes' - Man Utd left-back Shaw admits he gave up hope on England recall

The 25-year-old hasn't played for the Three Lions since 2018 but should get his chance under Gareth Southgate in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Luke Shaw admits he had given up hope of returning to the England squad before his dramatic return to form at Manchester United this season.

The 25-year-old has played eight times for the Three Lions, but only twice in the last five years and none since 2018.

Gareth Southgate has called him up for World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland. With Ben Chilwell in and out of the team at Chelsea, Shaw has the opportunity to make a problem position his own at international level.

What has Shaw said?

Asked if he had lost hope of returning to the international fold, Shaw told United’s official website: “Yeah, I think so. At times, I made bad mistakes, pulling out of squads maybe at times when I shouldn’t have. That was down to me.

“Of course, back then, I was going through bad times. Especially my family and my girlfriend, they thought that it was done.

“At the start of the season I had ambitions and sat down with my girlfriend and said that I wanted to get back in the England squad, doing everything I can to be back there. You know, of course with my form, I thought there was a bigger chance than ever that I could be back in it.

“Gladly, Gareth’s given me another opportunity to be involved in there, so I’m just really happy and honoured to be selected again. Hopefully I can show Gareth why I deserve a spot in the squad.”

Which games will Shaw play?

Manchester United play Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, with Shaw setting off for international duty afterwards providing he comes through the clash unscathed.

England start their World Cup qualifying campaign at home to San Marino on Thursday, with the trip to Albania on Sunday and a home fixture against Poland on Wednesday, March 31.

Given the busy schedule at club level, Shaw perhaps won't expect to play all three games. Chilwell has also been called up, while Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka have also been deployed on the left in recent England matches.

