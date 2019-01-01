Man Utd interim boss Solskjaer 'plans to return to Molde' amid contract uncertainty

The Norwegian club's CEO is confident that the 46-year-old will be back despite the manager's uncertainty over his situation

Molde CEO Oystein Neerland has insisted that interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still planning to return to the club despite the Norwegian being unsure of his contract status.

The 46-year-old was still in charge of the Eliteserien side when he was appointed interim Red Devils boss following the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December.

He was expected to return to Molde at the end of the season, with his assistant coach Erling Moe taking charge of first-team matters for the start of the 2019 season.

Solskjaer has, however, become the favourite to take the job permanently at Old Trafford after a hugely impressive three months in charge that have seen him win 13 games in all competitions.

The United legend remains unsure over his long-term future at Molde, however, suggesting that his contract at the club has expired and that he would have to negotiate a new one should he return to Norway.

He told Norwegian podcast Fotballklubben: "I'm not sure how it works. I think the contract is expired and I'm now under contract with Manchester United. I think we need a new contract there [at Molde]."

But, in response to Solskjaer's comments, Neerland told TV2 Norway that the former manager is only contracted at Old Trafford until the summer and that the plan remains to have him back.

He said: "Before Christmas we signed a new agreement with Ole Gunnar for three years, until the end of the 2021 season.

"Afterwards Ole Gunnar has taken over as temporary manager at Manchester United, a job that goes on until the summer. Ole Gunnar is now employed at Manchester United, and plans to return to Molde after the season."

Solskjaer has made a sensational start to life in charge at Old Trafford, with the calls to appoint him on a permanent basis growing ever louder with each passing victory.

He was already a hero with the United fans given his achievements as a player but the remarkable impact he has made in his short time as manager has made him even more popular.

The former striker has won 13 of his 16 matches in charge to help revive the club’s challenge for a top-four place in the Premier League.

When Solskjaer was appointed in mid-December, the Red Devils were sixth in the Premier League, 12 points outside the top four.

They have since won 10 and drawn two of their subsequent 12 league games, with Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Southampton moving them up to fourth, just three points behind third-placed .

They have also progressed through to the quarter-finals, where they take on at Molineux later in March.

Article continues below

The only disappointment was a 2-0 home defeat to in the first leg of the last 16.

They take on the French champions at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday with Solskjaer still confident of overturning their first-leg deficit.

Should United complete a remarkable comeback then it would only add to the calls for the Norwegian to take the job on a permanent basis, although the club's board have thus far been tight-lipped over their plans for beyond the 2018-19 campaign.