Man Utd have to hand Herrera new deal as he makes Pogba & Rashford tick - Robson

The former Red Devils captain considers the Spanish schemer, whose contract is running down, to be crucial to future plans at Old Trafford

Manchester United have been urged to hand Ander Herrera a new contract, with Bryan Robson of the opinion that the Spanish midfielder is an unsung hero at Old Trafford.

As things stand, a man who has been on the Red Devils’ books since 2014 is due to drop into the free agent pool this summer.

His current deal is running down and no extension has been agreed.

Robson feels United should be prioritising fresh terms with the hard-working 29-year-old, with his presence in the side allowing the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to flourish.

The former Red Devils captain told the Manchester Evening News: "I’d definitely keep hold of Herrera.

"I don’t think it’s any coincidence that since Ander got back in the team, everybody has been talking about [Anthony] Martial and Marcus Rashford and Pogba, but I think Herrera has played really well since he came into the team.

"Because he’s playing week in, week out, he’s a lot sharper than when he was coming into the team for maybe one game and then he was on the bench. I think playing regularly has brought the best out of Ander."

Robson added on Herrera’s qualities: "He’s a worker. He works so hard for the team.

"He knows the position of a central midfield player. He protects the back four and he doesn’t give the ball away very often.

"He’s a decent passer of the ball but he allows people like Pogba and the attacking midfield players to get on with the game.

"The good thing about Ander as well is that he can actually score you a goal if he’s in the team all the time."

Herrera has made 180 appearances for United and has helped them to three major honours and a Community Shield triumph during his time in England.

"I do [think he’s underrated]," said Robson.

"I don’t think it’s any coincidence that the first year that [Jose] Mourinho came in and we won the Europa League and the Carabao Cup, Ander was in the team all the time."

Herrera has figured in seven games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Mourinho at the helm back in December, with United having emerged victorious in all of those fixtures.

They are nine unbeaten in all competitions and will be back in pursuit of a top-four standing in the Premier League on Sunday when they take in a trip to Leicester.