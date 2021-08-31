The Portuguese, who became a cult hero in his first spell with the Red Devils between 2003 and 2009, has re-signed for the club on a two-year deal

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his delight after sealing his return to Old Trafford from Juventus, insisting that "Manchester United has always had a special place in my heart".

Ronaldo has brought the curtain down on his three-year stint at Juve by re-joining United in a £20 million ($28m) deal, committing to a two-year contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

The Red Devils also have the option to extend that agreement by an extra year, with the 36-year-old set to join up with his new team-mates in Manchester after Portugal's latest set of World Cup qualifiers.

What's been said?

Ronaldo told the club's official website of his excitement after his unveiling on deadline day: "Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday.

"I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

United head coach Solskjaer added on Ronaldo's highly-anticipated homecoming: “You run out of words to describe Cristiano. He is not only a marvellous player, but also a great human being. To have the desire and the ability to play at the top level for such a long period requires a very special person.

"I have no doubt that he will continue to impress us all and his experience will be so vital for the younger players in the squad. Ronaldo’s return demonstrates the unique appeal of this club and I am absolutely delighted he is coming home to where it all started.”

Ronaldo's United history

Ronaldo began his first spell at United way back in 2003, signing from Sporting CP for just £12m ($17m).

Article continues below

The mercurial striker went on to help the Red Devils win three Premier League titles and the Champions League among a whole host of other honours, and also picked up the first Ballon d'Or award of his career at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo eventually left Manchester to join Real Madrid in 2019 with 118 goals and 69 assists to his name from 292 appearances, and could be available to make his second debut for the club when they play host to Newcastle on September 11.

Further reading