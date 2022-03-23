Man Utd wonderkid Garnacho ready to fulfil dream of playing in Argentina team with Messi

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho is excited to play alongside Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria for Argentina.

The 17-year-old has been called up to the senior team for the first time ahead of his country's World Cup qualifying games against Venezuela and Ecuador.

He will get the opportunity to train and play alongside Messi, Di Maria and Inter star Lautaro Martinez.

What has been said?

Asked by MUTV how he feels about the prospect of sharing a field with those stars, Garnacho said: “It’s always been a dream of mine to be playing in the same team alongside star players of that kind of level.

“I’m going to learn loads from them, grab the opportunity and improve as a player.

“This [call-up] will get people talking about me but I’m still young and it’s the beginning of my career and I’m just focused on playing football and on improving."

How has Garnacho performed this season?

The winger has performed well for the United Under-18s this season, playing a crucial role in their run to the FA Youth Cup final for the first time in 11 years.

"It’s been a unique and unforgettable experience, playing at a ground like the Theatre of Dreams, it’s a stadium with so much history," he added.

"So far, so good, I’ve been doing okay there, too, scoring five goals in the four games I’ve played there, but yes, it really is a lovely stadium."

