Man Utd & Fred targeting ‘every trophy’ as Solskjaer’s side compete on four fronts

The Brazilian midfielder says the Red Devils are determined to land major silverware this season, with no competition being prioritised over another

are looking to land “every trophy” in 2020-21, says Fred, with the Red Devils determined to get back in the habit of picking up major silverware.

The Old Trafford heavyweights have gone three years without tasting tangible success.

Jose Mourinho was the last manager to deliver on expectations, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to emulate the efforts of his predecessor.

United are, however, competing across four competitions in the current campaign.

Fred claims no priorities will be set when it comes to chasing down honours, with the Red Devils eager to remain competitive on Premier League, Carabao Cup, Champions League and FA Cup fronts.

The international told United Review: “I obviously want to win every trophy, that’s an ambition shared with the club.

“My personal aim is to play a lot of games, put in great performances, do my best to help the team. Not get injured, obviously. I want to have a great season and the team’s objective is to win things together.

“I’m convinced we have the quality to do this, to go far in the and the cups here in , do well in the Premier League. We hope to compete for trophies in all competitions.”

United offered themselves a welcome shot in the arm during their last outing, with downed 2-1 at Parc des Princes.

That Champions League triumph came on the back of a 4-1 victory over Newcastle on a domestic stage.

Confidence is starting to build in Solskjaer’s squad, with the Red Devils offering the perfect response to the humiliating 6-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of Tottenham prior to the October international break.

“Nobody wants to lose a game, especially at home and by that scoreline,” Fred added on bouncing back from a humbling reversal against Spurs.

“We thought a lot about it, talked a lot in the dressing room. It was really bad for us, but we knew we had to come back stronger, better, more focused, and we did that against Newcastle.

“It was a good response from the team and we were very happy to get the win at a difficult place to go.”

United, who have taken only six points from four Premier League games so far, will be back in action on Saturday when they play host to big-spending .